Mphasis acquires US-based Blink Interactive for $94 million

BENGALURU : Mid-sized IT services firm Mphasis Ltd said on Wednesday that it has acquired Blink Interactive Inc., a US-based design consultancy services firm, for a total consideration of $94 million.

Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands. Headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

“The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers," said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and executive director, Mphasis.

“The total addressable market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30% per annum, which is 4-5x the overall IT services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user-centred design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around product, experience and service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients and industries we service together," Rakesh added.

Analysts believe the acquisition of Blink will boost Mphasis's experience competencies with end-to-end capabilities in user experience research, strategy, design, and implementation. “The acquisition is expected to be revenue-accretive and in line with Mphasis's Front2Back transformation and growth strategy," Emkay Research said.

The brokerage firm added that the acquisition will help Mphasis expand the addressable market in its direct accounts, which augurs well for growing revenue from these accounts. “The integration of Blink's leadership team will further strengthen Mphasis's leadership team as well."

Blink is expected to post revenues of $33-35 million for CY21. It has been growing at a CAGR of 42% over 2017-20, partly aided by small acquisitions.

