Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mphasis acquires US-based Blink Interactive for $94 million

Mphasis acquires US-based Blink Interactive for $94 million

Premium
Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and executive director, Mphasis, said the acquisition of Blink was consistent with the company's M&A focus. Analysts believe the acquisition of Blink will boost Mphasis's experience competencies with end-to-end capabilities in user experience research, strategy, design, and implementation.
1 min read . 05:06 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Mid-sized IT services firm Mphasis Ltd said on Wednesday that it has acquired Blink Interactive Inc., a US-based design consultancy services firm, for a total consideration of $94 million.

Mid-sized IT services firm Mphasis Ltd said on Wednesday that it has acquired Blink Interactive Inc., a US-based design consultancy services firm, for a total consideration of $94 million.

Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands. Headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands. Headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers," said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and executive director, Mphasis.

“The total addressable market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30% per annum, which is 4-5x the overall IT services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user-centred design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around product, experience and service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients and industries we service together," Rakesh added.

Analysts believe the acquisition of Blink will boost Mphasis's experience competencies with end-to-end capabilities in user experience research, strategy, design, and implementation. “The acquisition is expected to be revenue-accretive and in line with Mphasis's Front2Back transformation and growth strategy," Emkay Research said.

The brokerage firm added that the acquisition will help Mphasis expand the addressable market in its direct accounts, which augurs well for growing revenue from these accounts. “The integration of Blink's leadership team will further strengthen Mphasis's leadership team as well."

Blink is expected to post revenues of $33-35 million for CY21. It has been growing at a CAGR of 42% over 2017-20, partly aided by small acquisitions.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Indian indices end flat; Nestlé, HDFC and ICICI Bank am ...

Premium

6 companies where promoters pledged more than 50% stake

Premium

India puts up good show in EM league table as Asian pee ...

Premium

Here are the big buyers ready to pay $1 billion for Ramky Enviro

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!