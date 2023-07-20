Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Mphasis' board of directors recommend dividend of 50 per equity share

Mphasis' board of directors recommend dividend of 50 per equity share

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:41 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders.

An employee walks past the Mphasis logo at the company's office in Bengaluru, . REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Board of Directors of Mphasis Ltd on 20 July approved the recommendation of dividend of 50 per equity share of 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Board of Directors of Mphasis Ltd on 20 July approved the recommendation of dividend of 50 per equity share of 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2023.

According to details, the dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

According to details, the dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

"You will be happy to know that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to your approval at this meeting," Mphasis' Chairman Davinder Singh Brar said at the – 32nd Annual General Meeting.

"You will be happy to know that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to your approval at this meeting," Mphasis' Chairman Davinder Singh Brar said at the – 32nd Annual General Meeting.

MphasiS Limited closed trading in BSE on Thursday at Rs. 2213.30.00, up 45.55 or 2.1 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 2167.75.

MphasiS Limited closed trading in BSE on Thursday at Rs. 2213.30.00, up 45.55 or 2.1 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 2167.75.

This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.

This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 03:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.