Mphasis' board of directors recommend dividend of 50 per equity share

The Board of Directors of Mphasis Ltd on 20 July approved the recommendation of dividend of ₹50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended 31 March 2023.
The Board of Directors of Mphasis Ltd on 20 July approved the recommendation of dividend of ₹50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended 31 March 2023.
According to details, the dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.
According to details, the dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.
"You will be happy to know that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to your approval at this meeting," Mphasis' Chairman Davinder Singh Brar said at the – 32nd Annual General Meeting.
"You will be happy to know that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to your approval at this meeting," Mphasis' Chairman Davinder Singh Brar said at the – 32nd Annual General Meeting.
MphasiS Limited closed trading in BSE on Thursday at Rs. 2213.30.00, up 45.55 or 2.1 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 2167.75.
MphasiS Limited closed trading in BSE on Thursday at Rs. 2213.30.00, up 45.55 or 2.1 percent as compared to the previous close of Rs. 2167.75.
This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.
This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.