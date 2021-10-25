Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mphasis’ growth convergence with direct business to aid valuation: Motilal Oswal

Mphasis’ growth convergence with direct business to aid valuation: Motilal Oswal

Premium
While the overhang from the DXC business persists, strong traction in Direct International should continue to drive overall performance. The management’s ability to defend margin is a key positive, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
1 min read . 04:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Impressive deal win trajectory and continued expansion in the pipeline would drive growth in the medium term Motilal Oswal has said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Mphasis Ltd’s growth from direct business is expected to aid its valuation, according to a report from brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

MUMBAI : Mphasis Ltd’s growth from direct business is expected to aid its valuation, according to a report from brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The second quarter performance of Mphasis was led by a 9.9% sequential growth (in constant currency) in the direct business, while the DXC vertical (6% of revenue) again declined 24.5%. EBIT margin, adjusted for one-time M&A charge remained stable. It reported a net new deal total contract value of $241 million in the second quarter.

The second quarter performance of Mphasis was led by a 9.9% sequential growth (in constant currency) in the direct business, while the DXC vertical (6% of revenue) again declined 24.5%. EBIT margin, adjusted for one-time M&A charge remained stable. It reported a net new deal total contract value of $241 million in the second quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“With the management reiterating its industry-leading growth guidance in the direct business, the standout growth in direct should continue (34% year-on-year in FY22). We see a strong new-gen deal pipeline as a testimony to the strength of the demand environment. This should lead to improved medium-term growth visibility in the business," Motilal Oswal said.

Going forward, the brokerage firm expects the overall growth to converge with direct channel growth, which should drive the momentum in revenue growth.

“Impressive deal win trajectory and continued expansion in the pipeline would drive growth in the medium term. While the overhang from the DXC business (about 6% of revenue) persists, strong traction in Direct International should continue to drive overall performance. The management’s ability to defend margin is a key positive," the brokerage firm said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India's economic revival faced supply choke in September

Premium

India's top 4 IT companies are struggling. Here's Why...

Premium

Sensex opens flat; ICICI Bank jumps 8 after reporting h ...

Premium

At Reliance, retail business is becoming a new powerhouse

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!