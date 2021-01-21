Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8% to 325.5 crore

New Delhi : IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The company's net profit stood at ₹293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to ₹2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from ₹2,276.7 crore a year ago.

The company said it has registered USD 247 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, of which 71 per cent were in new-generation services.

Mphasis earnings per share (EPS) grew 10.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹17.44.

"We are pleased with the results in a seasonally weak quarter and remain enthusiastic about our pipeline," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

As a client-centric organisation, Mphasis continues to stay obsessed with each customer's agenda, he added.

"We are focused on staying consistent with our performance while continuing to keep our clients' transformation needs at the centre of our strategy and execution," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via