Mphasis sees no slowdown in demand due to ongoing geopolitical crisis: Report

Mphasis sees no slowdown in demand due to ongoing geopolitical crisis: Report

Mphasis has suggested a 15.25-17% margin for FY23. Margin levers include improved pricing, operating leverage and pyramid rationalisation.
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Livemint

  Mphasis's deal pipeline expanded 16% year-on-year and the management has good visibility on the pipeline. Continued pipeline strength indicates healthy demand environment

BENGALURU: The management of Mphasis Ltd. has indicated that there is no demand slowdown due to the geopolitical crisis, currently underway, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a post earnings note.

“As cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) are becoming key differentiators, tech spends would be the last one to be cut even in case of any adverse impact from the macro environment," the report said.

Mphasis’s deal pipeline expanded 16% year-on-year and the management has good visibility on the pipeline. Continued pipeline strength indicates healthy demand environment.

The company management has suggested a 15.25-17% margin for FY23. Margin levers include improved pricing, operating leverage and pyramid rationalization.

“Impressive deal wins and continued expansion in the pipeline would drive medium-term growth. While the overhang from the DXC business (about 5% of revenue) persists, strong traction in direct international business should continue to fuel overall performance. The management’s ability to defend margin is a key positive," Motilal Oswal said.