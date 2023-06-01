The new division, known as Mphasis.ai, will offer guidance on the integration of generative AI solutions, create proprietary generative AI technologies, provide licences to more than 250 AI models through its ‘Hyperscaler’ solutions platform, and collaborate with 50 startups to assist clients in solution development. Mphasis.ai will also supply clients with conversational AI tools, such as chatbots, to employ in their businesses.

Anup Nair, chief technology officer (CTO) of Mphasis Digital, will lead Mphasis.ai as its chief architect and CTO.

The launch of this specific business unit follows a trend among leading IT services companies in India. Tech Mahindra was the first of these major firms to launch a similar generative AI solution, ‘Generative AI Studio,’ on 6 April, designed to aid clients in content generation applications.

Over the past one week, the rest have followed suit. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm by market cap, launched TCS Generative AI in partnership with Google Cloud for its clients on 22 May. A day later, Infosys, the second-largest IT firm, launched its own offering, Topaz, claiming to provide clients with over 150 AI models depending on their requirement. On the same day, Wipro announced the launch of its own generative AI solutions, also in partnership with Google Cloud.

Most IT industry leaders had flagged the potential of generative AI as the next major solution for the sector to focus on during the annual earnings week in April. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer of TCS, said during the company’s annual reports press conference on 12 April that the company had already started integrating the technology into the company’s suite of services — ahead of its formal launch.

“Everyone is talking about what the tool can do, and for once, it is very clear that innovation is surpassing productivity. This is panning out as a trend across most of our $10 billion deal wins during the quarter—machine learning is an important area for most companies, and almost everyone is asking how we’re integrating ChatGPT into our offerings," he said during the conference.

Salil Parekh, chief executive of Infosys, also said at the time that the company already had active generative AI projects with clients, stating, “Clients are seeking to use generative AI to address specific areas within their business. We have trained open-source generative AI platforms on our internal software development libraries, and anticipate the technology to provide more opportunities for work with our clients—while also improving our own internal productivity metrics."

Industry observers and analysts, however, said at the time that most projects and client interests are likely to begin as proof of concepts in generative AI, before translating to substantially contributing to revenue.

