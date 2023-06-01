Mphasis sets up generative AI business unit; CTO Anup Nair to head division2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The new division, known as Mphasis.ai, will offer guidance on the integration of generative AI solutions, and collaborate with 50 startups to assist clients in solution development among other things
Midcap information technology (IT) services firm, Mphasis, on Thursday announced a dedicated business unit for generative artificial intelligence (AI).
