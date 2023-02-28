MRF raises ₹150 crore, NCDs listed on NSE debt segment
The company said that it has issued 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1,00,000 on a private placement basis
Tyre manufacturer MRF on Tuesday announced that the company has raised ₹150 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The said NCDs of the company have been listed on the debt segment of National Stock Exchange with effective from 27 February 2023.
