Tyre manufacturer MRF on Tuesday announced that the company has raised ₹150 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The said NCDs of the company have been listed on the debt segment of National Stock Exchange with effective from 27 February 2023.

The company said that it has issued 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1,00,000 amounting to ₹1,500,000,000 on a private placement basis, said MRF in its regulatory filing.

These debentures have a maturity date of 24 February, 2026

“In furtherance to our letter dated 24th February, 2023 intimating about the allotment of 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs.150,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty crore), on a private placement basis, we wish to inform you that the said Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effective from 27 February 2023," said the company in its filing.

Tyre maker MRF reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹174.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹ ₹149.39 crore in the year ago period.

The company consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹5,644.55 crore, as against ₹4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period.

MRF's total expenses were higher at ₹5,484.72 crore in the third quarter, as compared to ₹4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share (at 30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, MRF Ltd said. The second interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 6 March,2023.

The company further said its board has also approved the re-appointment of Arun Mammen as its Managing Director with the designation ‘Vice Chairman & Managing Director’ for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2023.

The company's scrip was trading 0.17 per cent up at ₹85,242 on BSE.