MRF raises 150 crore, NCDs listed on NSE debt segment

“In furtherance to our letter dated 24th February, 2023 intimating about the allotment of 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs.150,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty crore), on a private placement basis, we wish to inform you that the said Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effective from 27 February 2023," said the company in its filing.