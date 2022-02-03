Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MRF to challenge 622 cr penalty order by CCI

MRF to challenge 622 cr penalty order by CCI

CCI has also asked them to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices.
07:19 PM IST

  • The CCI yesterday said the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by tyre companies wherein they had challenged the regulator's order imposing penalties totalling over 1,788 crore on them for indulging in cartelisation.

MRF Ltd on Thursday said the competition watchdog order imposing penalty on the company is not based on a proper appreciation of facts and law. The company has also said it will take appropriate legal recourse in this matter.

"MRF would like to reassure all its stakeholders, that it follows high standards of governance in its business practice, the company said in a statement.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) yesterday said the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by tyre companies wherein they had challenged the regulator's order imposing penalties totalling over 1,788 crore on them for indulging in cartelisation.

The watchdog imposed penalties of 425.53 crore on Apollo Tyres, 622.09 crore on MRF Ltd, 252.16 crore on CEAT Ltd, 309.95 crore on JK Tyre and 178.33 crore on Birla Tyres.

It has also asked them to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices.

A fine of 8.4 lakh was imposed on ATMA and it was directed to disengage and disassociate itself from collecting wholesale and retail prices through the member tyre companies or otherwise.

Also, certain individuals of the tyre companies and ATMA were held liable for the anti-competitive conduct, the release said.

