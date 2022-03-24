MS Dhoni, ad man Piyush Pandey team up for gaming firm WinZO's new campaign

MS Dhoni, ad man Piyush Pandey team up for gaming firm WinZO's new campaign2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Two-time World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Piyush Pandey, the executive chairman of Ogilvy India, have been roped in by WinZO, a gaming company, for its upcoming ad campaign “Game Badal Do".
The ad-campaign comprises five sketches conceptualized by Pandey of Ogilvy featuring the recently announced brand ambassador Dhoni. Conceptualised through relatable characters of the society, the sketches depict the characters drawing inspiration from Dhoni's journey and using their existing skill set to scale new heights by constantly challenging themselves.
Dhoni is seen in 24 second commercial as chairing a press conference announcing that he is changing his game. When the media professionals are surprised, he informs them that he isn't changing away from cricket but that he is moving to a new mobile game.
The campaign witnesses Dhoni in a candid avatar, endorsing the company's vernacular push. The campaign will go live by 25 March across the platforms, television, OTT, digital, and radio.
This is the company's second campaign in partnership with Pandey. As an extension of the previous campaign, the new campaign aims at unlocking success and associated elation through the pursuit of excellence and inspirations. It also draws parallels between these common values demonstrated by us in every aspect of life, be it our real-life hustles or online gaming. With these relatable messaging and characters, the brand aspires to establish itself as the most culturally relevant and trustworthy interactive entertainment brand in India.
The company's co-founder, Saumya Singh Rathore said, "Just like Dhoni and the characters in the sketches, we are determined to unlock the true potential of the Indian gaming industry and establish India at the top of this rapidly emerging global market. This campaign is a step in that direction."
Pandey added, ‘Ogilvy is very excited to be a part of this campaign involving the game changers and confident that the idea of changing the game and achieving success will be well received and thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.’
WinZO Sports, the e-sports arm of the company also recently announced principal sponsorships with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for TATA IPL 2022. In addition to this, WinZO had signed up as principal sponsors for two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates.
