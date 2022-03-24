MS Dhoni, ad man Piyush Pandey team up for gaming firm WinZO's new campaign

This is the company's second campaign in partnership with Pandey. As an extension of the previous campaign, the new campaign aims at unlocking success and associated elation through the pursuit of excellence and inspirations. It also draws parallels between these common values demonstrated by us in every aspect of life, be it our real-life hustles or online gaming. With these relatable messaging and characters, the brand aspires to establish itself as the most culturally relevant and trustworthy interactive entertainment brand in India.