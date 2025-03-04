MS Dhoni family office invests in Norwest Venture-backed real estate platform SILA; Details here

Mahendra Singh Dhoni family office has announced a strategic partnership and invested in leading real estate platform SILA. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, SILA, has grown its facility management and Real Estate Advisory services across India.

SILA manages over 200 million square feet of Real Estate across 125+ cities in India, with over 25,000 employees. The company has grown at a CAGR of over 40% over the last decade, and plans on an IPO within the next 3 years.

Speaking on the investment, MS Dhoni family office said, “SILA is a dynamic Real Estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart. What drew us in even more was Sahil and Rushabh’s journey — their background as competitive sportsmen, playing Squash for India, has shaped the way they lead and build teams with grit, discipline and a long-term vision. We see SILA as a company that will constantly push boundaries, and I’m excited to be part of their journey.”

