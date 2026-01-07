MS Dhoni's 7Padel merges with PadelPark India, former Indian Cricket team captain eyes expansion beyond metro cities

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sports brand 7Padel MS Dhoni has merged with Parth Jindal-backed PadelPark India, with the aim to create India’s leading padel ecosystem.

“The merger marks the creation of a unified national platform designed for rapid scale, deeper community engagement and more professionally structured play in padel – one of India’s fastest-growing sports,” the company said in a release on 7 January.

Since August 2024, Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, has been among the early investors in PadelPark India. With MS Dhoni now joining as a Partner in the merged entity, the platform's institutional backing is expected to support Padel's next growth phase, serving as a key driver for its expansion country, the company noted.

MS Dhoni on latest partnership Speaking on the sport and the latest merger, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “In a country with over 10 million racquet sport players, Tier-1 cities have already shown how quickly padel can grow. The next step is taking that momentum into newer markets and making the sport accessible beyond the metros."

He added, "Once courts are available, people will take to it naturally - padel is social, it’s played in doubles, and it’s built around community, which suits India. And with PadelPark India’s 360° ecosystem - from courts and coaching to tournaments and community programmes, we can scale with consistency and build padel as a professionally run sport across the country.”

Emphasising on the latest partnership, Nikhil Sachdev, Co-Founder, PadelPark India said,“This unification represents more than a partnership; it marks a shared belief in how padel should grow in India. Bringing 7Padel MS Dhoni together with PadelPark India creates a single, aligned platform capable of elevating standards, strengthening participation, and building long-term credibility for the sport.

Appreciating the cricketing legend, Sachdev added, "Dhoni’s leadership, values, and clarity of thought add tremendous depth to our mission. Together, we now have the structure, vision, and momentum to define the future of padel in India.”

About PadelPark India PadelPark India was established by Nikhil Sachdev, Jigar Doshi, Pratik Doshi, and Ronak Daftary. It currently manages over 40 courts and has contributed to a total infrastructure of more than 200 courts built across the country.

Over the next year, the organisation aims to expand to 400–500 courts, significantly increasing access to world-class padel facilities across India.

The merger of 7Padel MS Dhoni and PadelPark India seeks to accelerate padel’s growth nationwide, building a sport that is accessible, community-led, and professionally run across the country.

