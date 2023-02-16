MSCI puts on hold Adani firms’ review

However, the effect of MSCI’s most recent measures on Adani Group stocks is expected to be short-lived, given that Adani Total and Adani Transmission have been hitting lower circuits almost daily since the release of the Hindenburg Research report on 24 January, with investors unable to sell their shares as trading gets halted because of extreme volatility, according to analysts. “It’s only a deferment, not a cancellation of the FIF (foreign inclusion factor) update, so the impact will be short-lived," said a market source. “If the prices of some stocks continue to hit lower circuits daily and sellers find exits from them difficult, deletions at forthcoming reviews can’t be ruled out." On Thursday, the 10 listed Adani Group stocks saw investor wealth fall to ₹2,553.91 crore against ₹32,442 crore in the preceding two sessions, partly because of the deferment by MSCI and short covering in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements and Adani Wilmar.