NEW DELHI : MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc., on Wednesday announced the launch of India’s first gender-neutral human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine—Gardasil 9. The 9-valent HPV vaccine, will help reduce the disease burden and cancers caused by the HPV types contained in the vaccine, among Indian girls and women (9-26 years) and Indian boys (9‐15 years), the company said in a statement.

According to ‘World Population Prospects: The 2015 revision’ Population Database of United Nations Population Division, India has the world’s highest number of 10- to 24-year-olds, which stands at almost 229 million.

India continues to be home to almost 20% of world’s total population and is expected to have one of the youngest populations in the world till 2030. Health and disease prevention remain a priority for this segment. HPV vaccinations can play a crucial role in reducing the alarming incidence of HPV related cancer burden in India (both males and females) that is reported at close to 170,000 cases annually.

Current estimates indicate that every year 96,922 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 60,078 lose their battle to the disease. Cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in India and the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. 9 HPV Serotypes contribute to the majority of HPV global disease burden, and some are even more prominent in India. For instance, 98.3% of cervical cancer cases; 95% of vulvar cancer cases; 77% of vaginal cancer cases and 70% of anal cancer cases in India, can be attributed to the 7 HPV serotypes.

Gardasil 9-valent Human Papillomavirus vaccine is the only USFDA approved vaccine, first launched in the US in 2015 and already approved in more than 80 countries across the globe, that helps protect against 9 types of HPV.

The vaccine helps reduce the disease burden of cervical cancer; vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer and anal cancer among females and continues to play a crucial role in the global elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, the company said.

HPV-related cancers and diseases can also affect males, and Gardasil 9-valent Human Papillomavirus vaccine is also recommended to be given to boys (aged 9-15 years) for prevention of genital warts, anal intraepithelial neoplasia; anal cancer and precancerous or dysplastic lesions. “Launching Gardasil 9 is a crucial step towards advancing the mission of building a healthy young India by reducing the disease burden of HPV-related cancers and disease in the country. With HPV affecting both genders, Gardasil 9 demonstrates our commitment towards bringing a gender- neutral HPV vaccine to our country that addresses certain HPV related diseases, among Indian girls, women and boys, and continue to promote preventive healthcare in India," Rehan A. Khan, managing director, MSD-India Region, said.

“HPV does not discriminate between males and females. Vaccinating both boys and girls is a common practice, and today nearly 25 countries recommend Gender Neutral Vaccine programmes for protecting both genders against infectious diseases. HPV-Gender Neutral Vaccinations facilitate a more rapid reduction in HPV prevalence as well as a greater resilience towards temporary drops in vaccination coverage," Dr Vijay Yewale from Dr Yewale Multispecialty Hospital for Children and former president, Indian Academy of Paediatrics said.

