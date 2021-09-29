MSD India launches 9-valent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine, Gardasil-9

Current estimates indicate that every year 96,922 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 60,078 lose their battle to the disease. Cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in India and the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. 9 HPV Serotypes contribute to the majority of HPV global disease burden, and some are even more prominent in India. For instance, 98.3% of cervical cancer cases; 95% of vulvar cancer cases; 77% of vaginal cancer cases and 70% of anal cancer cases in India, can be attributed to the 7 HPV serotypes.

