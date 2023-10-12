MSI to decide on share issue to parent on 17 Oct

NEW DELHI :The board of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, will meet on 17 October to consider issuing preferential shares to parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to acquire its entire stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), the Indian carmaker told exchanges on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SMG, a contract manufacturer for Maruti Suzuki since 2014, has an annual production capacity of close to 750,000 units. In July, Maruti Suzuki announced its intention to buy out Suzuki’s entire stake in SMG and terminate its manufacturing agreement with the Japanese parent to ‘simplify’ its operations as it prepares to rapidly install new capacities to manufacture vehicles with a variety of eco-friendly powertrains over the next decade.

Maruti Suzuki said it will execute the transaction at a net book value of ₹12,755 crore through the allotment of preferential shares to Suzuki Motor, instead of paying for its stake in cash to minimize the adverse impact on earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki had a market capitalization of ₹3.19 trillion as of 12 October. Suzuki Motor currently owns 56.48% of Maruti Suzuki.

“The period from 2014 till now shows that Maruti not spending cash on the Gujarat plant enabled the company to become much stronger, and its price-to-earnings ratio increased from 21 to 33. Having cash reserves and maximizing profits has benefitted everyone, including shareholders. There is no evidence to show that reducing cash would be of greater benefit to the company or shareholders, when a better option is available," Maruti Suzuki said in a presentation explaining the rationale behind a share-swap deal instead of an all-cash deal.

Suzuki Motor’s shareholding in Maruti Suzuki will go up by nearly 1.6% once the deal is through, based on its current market price and the SMG plant’s book value of ₹12,755 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A majority of Maruti Suzuki’s minority shareholders will have to give their approval for the deal for it to go through.

“There are two views among investors: As a standalone event, the objective of simplification only partially explains why Maruti Suzuki might want to take over SMG because analysts were not factoring in any inefficiencies in the business and are not likely to revise their estimates favourably in hopes of even better efficiency in the future. Second, the business has been growing with strong fundamentals, and the EPS impact at a marginal 4%-5%, for the sake of better efficiencies in the company, is not a sticking point for shareholders. Besides, the fact that the termination clause from 2014, which said Maruti could buy out SMG at book value from Suzuki Motor in Japan, instils confidence that the safeguards put in place at the time are being exercised," an analyst with an international brokerage said on condition of anonymity.

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever monthly sales in September. The company’s total wholesales last month increased 2.8% to 181,343 units from 176,306 units dispatched to dealers in the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

