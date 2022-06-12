MSME credit demand at pre-covid levels in smaller cities; metros lag3 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 10:32 PM IST
- Bengaluru and Chennai were exceptions among metros, with demand at 124% and 102% of pre-covid levels
Listen to this article
After three waves of the coronavirus pandemic, small enterprises in smaller cities are borrowing as before, but not so much in metropolises. According to a survey by digital lender NeoGrowth Credit, loan demand from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was back to 99% of pre-pandemic levels in non-metro cities by March 2022 but just 81% in metros.