Small-business lender Finova Capital raises $135 million to expand loan book, invest in tech

  • The deal marks Avataar Venture Partner’s first investment in India’s financial services sector.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published29 Oct 2024, 01:33 PM IST
The government is looking to strengthen the underwriting model for MSMEs to make it easier for them to access loans. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
The government is looking to strengthen the underwriting model for MSMEs to make it easier for them to access loans. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Jaipur-based Finova Capital, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that lends to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has secured $135 million in Series E funding from Avataar Venture Partners, Sofina, and Madison India Capital as it looks to expand its loan book across regions and invest in technology.

Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Faering Capital, and Maj Invest doubled down in the round, providing a partial exit to unnamed early investors, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal marks Avataar Venture Partner’s first investment in India’s financial services sector.

Also read | Manappuram Finance: A falling knife or a mouth-watering opportunity?

Founded in 2015 by Mohit and Sunita Sahney, Finova targets micro entrepreneurs and semi-skilled professionals who have limited access to formal financing. It has more than 400 brands across 16 cities, and assets under management (AUM) amounting to 3,000 crore.

Finova analyses borrowers’ cash flows for credit assessment instead of asking for formal documentation, as the entities it caters to can rarely provide a formal credit history. The company has created custom templates that assist in credit underwriting across various sectors. Bengaluru-based Unitus Capital was the financial advisor to Finova.

The company has raised almost $125 million to date. Its most recent valuation was $376 million as of March 2022, according to data from market intelligence firm Tracxn.

Also read: Nano businesses in India need special policy attention to flourish

Faering Capital is a mid-market-focused private equity (PE) firm founded by Sameer Shroff and Aditya Parekh, the elder son of HDFC group chairman Deepak Parekh. Sofina is a global investment company listed on the Euronext Brussels.

Anirudh Singh, partner at Avataar Venture Partners, said, “As Avataar’s first investment in the financial services sector, we are delighted to be partnering with Finova, which is the market leader in the MSME financing space in North, Central, and West India. The founders – Mohit and Sunita – and the entire team have demonstrated tremendous execution capabilities to build a technology-driven platform which is highly profitable and has grown seven-fold in the past four years driven by strong underwriting and origination capabilities.”

Govt’s plan to help MSMEs get bank loans

In May, Mint reported that the government was looking to strengthen the underwriting model for MSMEs to make it easier for them to access loans and reduce the number of defaults.

Also read: An action plan to ensure small businesses don’t fall short of credit

A person aware of the developments said a team was set up to strengthen the underwriting model and expand the use of digital public infrastructure among MSMEs and self-help groups. It falls under the working group for enhancing responsible lending to MSMEs, formed by the department of expenditure under the finance ministry.

"There is no collateral as such in terms of lending towards smaller businesses. This is what the group is looking at – how the risk can be assessed and covered," this person said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSmall-business lender Finova Capital raises $135 million to expand loan book, invest in tech

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.70
    02:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.4 (-2.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.65
    02:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    14.95 (8.09%)

    Tata Motors share price

    835.45
    02:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -43.25 (-4.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.45
    02:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2 (-1.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,523.45
    02:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    970.55 (11.35%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    251.65
    02:00 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    5.25 (2.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    342.20
    02:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -30.55 (-8.2%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    322.40
    02:00 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -23.3 (-6.74%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    10,782.80
    02:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -699.4 (-6.09%)

    Ksb share price

    787.70
    01:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.2 (-5.31%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    314.15
    02:01 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    26.65 (9.27%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.05
    02:00 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.35 (8.31%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,188.75
    02:00 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    85.85 (7.78%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    553.55
    01:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    39.25 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.