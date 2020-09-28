MSMEs can formalize ops well via neobanks’ aid: report

India’s neobanking sector is at a nascent stage and at present there are 17 neo-banking platforms, including Niyo, RazorpayX, Instantpay, Jupiter, and Nupay, the Vidhi report said. Digital-only banking functions as a partnership between a licensed bank and fintech companies, as Indian laws do not allow digital banks. The non-banks provide the tech platform through which banking and value-added services, including opening and operating savings or current accounts with licensed banks, applying for loans, generating invoices, accounting, and ensuring compliance with goods and services tax norms, are accessed. Such platforms typically target millennials, startups and MSMEs.