m.Stock by Mirae Asset launches margin trade facility at 7.99%

“Of late, markets have been very volatile with a negative bias creating many buying opportunities in fundamentally strong companies. To ensure that our investors never miss out on any such lucrative opportunities due to lack of funds we at m.Stock are very excited to launch MTF (eMargin) which is an exchange approved funding products for delivery (cash) based transactions at unmatched rate of interest, flexibility to hold on to their portfolios at no additional cost, as well as facilitating unlimited trades without having to pay a single rupee as brokerage for lifetime," said Arun Chaudhry, director and chief business officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets.