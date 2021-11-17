NEW DELHI : Mswipe on Wednesday said it has partnered with OneCard, a mobile-first credit card company, to offer no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) across its network of 250,000 retailers.

The partnership will enable users of OneCard to seamlessly access no- or low-interest EMIs, while availing mid- and high-value purchases at retail outlets powered by Mswipe terminals, the company said in its statement.

“Pay later offerings delight shoppers and are a major consideration during purchase. It also improves the checkout process significantly by reducing the time taken to complete the purchase. Our solution helps brand partners to increase sales and retailers to add more revenue. We are happy to extend our ecosystem to OneCard customers," said Ketan Patel, chief executive officer, Mswipe.

The partnership will also enable Mswipe to help its partner brands to increase sales through attractive checkout offers to their customers, while also targeting the tech-savvy customers of OneCard. “Mswipe is working with brand partners in designing value offers for customers. On the other hand, OneCard will offer its card users to seamlessly avail no-interest or low-interest EMIs at checkout," the company said.

“At OneCard, besides offering flexibility and visibility on spends, we offer our customer full control of every aspect involved in credit and payments. Our partnership with Mswipe will help us leverage their reach and technology expertise to provide our users a seamless and superior EMI experience. With this partnership our customers will now be able to enjoy hassle-free shopping while availing easy and affordable EMIs at check-out," said Vibhav Hathi, co-founder and chief marketing officer, OneCard.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.