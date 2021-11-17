Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Mswipe, OneCard partner to offer no-cost EMI at POS

Mswipe, OneCard partner to offer no-cost EMI at POS

The partnership will also enable Mswipe to help its partner brands to increase sales through attractive checkout offers to their customers, while also targeting the tech-savvy customers of OneCard.
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Livemint

  • The partnership will enable users of OneCard to seamlessly access no- or low-interest EMIs, while availing mid- and high-value purchases at retail outlets powered by Mswipe terminals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Mswipe on Wednesday said it has partnered with OneCard, a mobile-first credit card company, to offer no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) across its network of 250,000 retailers.

NEW DELHI : Mswipe on Wednesday said it has partnered with OneCard, a mobile-first credit card company, to offer no-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) across its network of 250,000 retailers.

The partnership will enable users of OneCard to seamlessly access no- or low-interest EMIs, while availing mid- and high-value purchases at retail outlets powered by Mswipe terminals, the company said in its statement.

The partnership will enable users of OneCard to seamlessly access no- or low-interest EMIs, while availing mid- and high-value purchases at retail outlets powered by Mswipe terminals, the company said in its statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Pay later offerings delight shoppers and are a major consideration during purchase. It also improves the checkout process significantly by reducing the time taken to complete the purchase. Our solution helps brand partners to increase sales and retailers to add more revenue. We are happy to extend our ecosystem to OneCard customers," said Ketan Patel, chief executive officer, Mswipe.

The partnership will also enable Mswipe to help its partner brands to increase sales through attractive checkout offers to their customers, while also targeting the tech-savvy customers of OneCard. “Mswipe is working with brand partners in designing value offers for customers. On the other hand, OneCard will offer its card users to seamlessly avail no-interest or low-interest EMIs at checkout," the company said.

“At OneCard, besides offering flexibility and visibility on spends, we offer our customer full control of every aspect involved in credit and payments. Our partnership with Mswipe will help us leverage their reach and technology expertise to provide our users a seamless and superior EMI experience. With this partnership our customers will now be able to enjoy hassle-free shopping while availing easy and affordable EMIs at check-out," said Vibhav Hathi, co-founder and chief marketing officer, OneCard.

MINT PREMIUM See All

How to hit ₹100 crore wealth in your lifetime

Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty below 18,000; ene ...

Amazon has a trump card in the battle over Future Retail

Property sale or purchase, do not forget these tax aspects

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!