OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >MTAR Tech raises 179 crore from 15 anchor investors
The Fine Organic IPO will close on 22 June. Photo: iStock
The Fine Organic IPO will close on 22 June. Photo: iStock

MTAR Tech raises 179 crore from 15 anchor investors

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:38 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The company plans to raise 597 crore via IPO. It has fixed a price band of 574-575 per share.
  • Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India, four foreign investors who invested in the anchor

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, raised 179 crore from 15 anchor investors a day prior to its issue opening for public bidding. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 3.11 million shares at Rs. 575 per share on 2 March, to the anchor investors.

The issue will open on Wednesday and closed on 5 March. The company plans to raise 597 crore via IPO. It has fixed a price band of 574-575 per share.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India, four foreign investors who invested in the anchor, allotted 0.17 million shares each for approximately 10 crore.

Amongst the domestic investors, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund picked up the largest allocation of 13.67% each for approximately 24.5 crores.

Other domestic institutions who were allocated shares were - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout