Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >MTAR Tech raises 179 crore from 15 anchor investors
The Fine Organic IPO will close on 22 June. Photo: iStock

MTAR Tech raises 179 crore from 15 anchor investors

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The company plans to raise 597 crore via IPO. It has fixed a price band of 574-575 per share.
  • Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India, four foreign investors who invested in the anchor

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, raised 179 crore from 15 anchor investors a day prior to its issue opening for public bidding. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 3.11 million shares at Rs. 575 per share on 2 March, to the anchor investors.

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, raised 179 crore from 15 anchor investors a day prior to its issue opening for public bidding. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 3.11 million shares at Rs. 575 per share on 2 March, to the anchor investors.

The issue will open on Wednesday and closed on 5 March. The company plans to raise 597 crore via IPO. It has fixed a price band of 574-575 per share.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The issue will open on Wednesday and closed on 5 March. The company plans to raise 597 crore via IPO. It has fixed a price band of 574-575 per share.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India, four foreign investors who invested in the anchor, allotted 0.17 million shares each for approximately 10 crore.

Amongst the domestic investors, SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund picked up the largest allocation of 13.67% each for approximately 24.5 crores.

Other domestic institutions who were allocated shares were - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.