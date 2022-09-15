Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  MTAR Technologies bags orders worth 540 cr in clean energy

MTAR Technologies bags orders worth 540 cr in clean energy

The orders in clean energy segment include civil nuclear power. (Company website)
1 min read . 05:21 PM ISTSaurav Anand

MTAR is a precision engineering, manufacturing and integrator firm and is a major equipment supplier to India’s prestigious space, nuclear, defence & aerospace programs.

New Delhi: Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies has secured orders worth Rs. 540 crore in clean energy segment, including civil nuclear power, the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted with the new order inflows in Clean Energy sector. The company is looking forward to strengthen the Clean Energy vertical further to power a safer future" MTAR Managing Director Parvat Srinivas Reddy commented.

It is a one-stop solution provider for all engineering needs from design - manufacturing, and integration. It has seven dedicated divisions in Hyderabad with over 300 state-of-the-art machines and in-house Heat Treatment and Surface Treatment facilities & large sized clean rooms.

