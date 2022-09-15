MTAR Technologies bags orders worth 540 cr in clean energy

MTAR is a precision engineering, manufacturing and integrator firm and is a major equipment supplier to India’s prestigious space, nuclear, defence & aerospace programs.
New Delhi: Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies has secured orders worth Rs. 540 crore in clean energy segment, including civil nuclear power, the company said in a statement.
“We are delighted with the new order inflows in Clean Energy sector. The company is looking forward to strengthen the Clean Energy vertical further to power a safer future" MTAR Managing Director Parvat Srinivas Reddy commented.
It is a one-stop solution provider for all engineering needs from design - manufacturing, and integration. It has seven dedicated divisions in Hyderabad with over 300 state-of-the-art machines and in-house Heat Treatment and Surface Treatment facilities & large sized clean rooms.