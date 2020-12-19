MTAR Technologies files for 650 crore IPO

As of 30 November, the company has an order book of ₹356.50 crore. Between fiscal year 18-20 the company’s total income and EBITA have grown at a CAGR of 16.56% and 37.80 %, respectively. As on the six months ended September 30, 2020, the revenue from domestic customers accounted for 47.29 % and exports stood at 52.71 % of its total revenues.