MTAR Technologies Ltd on Tuesday said that it has received an export order worth $12.77 million (approximately ₹93 crore) for supply of goods. The orders received are to be executed over next fiscal year thus further strengthening our order book and revenue visibility, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the same, Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director said, "We are delighted to have received the export order that demonstrate the confidence of our customers in MTAR Technologies Limited. We remain confident of servicing these orders within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction."

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 7.53% lower at ₹1,001 apiece.





However, shares of MTAR Technologies on Monday made a blockbuster debut and closed with a premium of over 88 per cent against its issue price of ₹575.

It listed at ₹1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 100.69 per cent to ₹1,154. The stock finally closed at ₹1,082.25, a gain of 88.21 per cent.

On the NSE, it debuted at ₹1,050, a premium of 82.60 per cent. It finally closed at ₹1,078.30, a gain of 87.53 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at ₹3,328.96 crore on the BSE .

On the traded volume front, 16.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.49 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times earlier this month.

The price band for MTAR Technologies ₹597-crore IPO was at ₹574-575 per equity share.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurised water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

