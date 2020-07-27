Home >Companies >News >MTNL's loss narrows to 624 cr in Mar quarter
MTNL's loss narrows to 624 cr in Mar quarter

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 06:21 PM IST PTI

  • The company bore the loss of 759.27 while its total income declined 26.77 per cent to 518.79 crore in January-March 2020

NEW DELHI : State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Monday reported narrowing of its standalone loss to 623.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of a reduction in headcount under the voluntary retirement scheme.

The company had posted a loss of 759.27 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, 14,387 employees of MTNL opted for the voluntary retirement scheme.

MTNL's total income declined 26.77 per cent to 518.79 crore in January-March 2020, compared with 708.5 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the firm's losses widened to 3,693.72 crore as compared with 3,388.07 crore it recorded at the end of the previous financial year.

The company's annual revenue during the financial year 2019-20 also dipped about 15 per cent to 2,316.58 crore, against 2,721.5 crore in 2018-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

