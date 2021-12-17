MTR Foods forays into fresh idli, dosa batter category

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Riding on the back of growing demand for convenience food cooked at home, packaged foods company MTR Foods has forayed into the fresh idli and dosa batter category with the launch of MTR Minute Fresh. The company has invested ₹25 crore in expanding its production facility and setting up a customized cold chain network in Bengaluru for the new range.

The surge in this category post the lockdown cemented the company's decision to introduce the Minute Fresh range of idli, dosa and MTR signature dosa batters this year, said Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The Minute Fresh range has three different variants. Based on an extensive consumer study, MTR Foods understood that the consumer wants convenience without compromising on authenticity and taste. This insight led to the development of separate batters for idli and dosa, the company said.

The company has started a separate manufacturing unit with a dedicated sales team that will cater only to MTR Minute Fresh due to the unique demands of the fresh category.

The MTR Minute Fresh range of batters will be available across Bengaluru.

MTR Foods has a wide portfolio of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods including breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks and desserts.

Demand for convenience as well as packaged foods surged in the aftermath of the pandemic as the lockdowns drove more consumers indoors. This has led to more companies stepping up launches and even augmenting capacity. Meanwhile, consumers too have shown a clear preference for packaged and branded food products, helping mid- to-large sized packaged foods company win market share.