BENGALURU: Online food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has partnered MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd for delivery of essential food products across categories in the latter’s portfolio.

The partnership will allow consumers to buy MTR Foods' products through MTR Stores and the Urban Kirana tabs available on the Swiggy app.

The store currently carries key MTR products from all categories, including masalas and spices, Ready-To-Eat meals, rice idli, rava idli, dosa, upma and other breakfast mixes, and beverages.

Last week, Swiggy had announced the delivery of groceries and other essential items on its app, across 125 Indian cities.

Swiggy has partnered with several national brands including Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Pvt. Ltd., Adani Wilmar, and Cipla to supply branded essential products and food items.

In February last year, Swiggy had started a pilot, delivering groceries in Gurugram and subsequently expanded the service to Bengaluru in September under the ‘Stores’ tab on its app.

Around the same time, the food-tech unicorn had also launched its point-to-point task service ‘Go’, which it recently rebranded to ‘Genie’ while extending the scope of the service.

“With home delivery witnessing a significant rise, this partnership with Swiggy would enable us to reach out to majority of our consumers and ensure that their products reach them safe and sound, whenever they need them. With Swiggy’s extensive hyperlocal reach, this partnership was a natural one for us." said Sanjay Sharma, chief executive, MTR Foods.

Swiggy said it will source the products from MTR Foods distributors listed on the platform to ensure proper handling of products.

“MTR’s extensive and popular product range such as breakfast mixes and ready-to-eat meals, beverages, spices, pickles, and sweets will be readily available for customers now more than ever. Our partnership with the brand will leverage their distribution centres and retail outlets across major cities to ensure quick and reliable supply of these products through Swiggy’s efficient delivery service.," said Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer at Swiggy.

Currently, the MTR store on Swiggy is live in Bengaluru and will go live in other metros and tier-2 cities in the few days.