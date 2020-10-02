Mubadala invests in RIL’s retail arm

This marks the fourth investment in Reliance Retail, taking the total fundraising so far to almost ₹24,800 crore. It is also the second major investment by Mubadala in an RIL unit after its $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms in June. Mint reported in September that investors in Jio Platforms such as Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are in talks to also invest in Reliance Retail.