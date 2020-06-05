Mubadala, Silver Lake acquire Jio Platforms stakes  for   13,640 crore

“We are committed to investing in, and actively working with, high growth companies which are pioneering technologies to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities," said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD and group CEO, Mubadala. “We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India, and as an investor and partner, we are committed to supporting India’s digital growth journey. With Jio’s network of investors and partners, we believe that the platform company will further the development of the digital economy."