Mubadala to invest 6,247.5 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.4% stake

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Indistries Ltd on Thursday said that Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs6,247.5 crore into the company.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a premoney equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, the statement said.

This marks the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Mint reported in September that Jio Platforms investors such as sovereign wealth funds Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) are also in talks to invest in Reliance Retail.

“I am happy to welcome Mubadala as a valued investor in Reliance Retail Ventures. We value the partnership with a knowledge-rich organization like Mubadala and acknowledge their confidence in our mission to strengthen the core of India’s retail sector – the millions of small retailers, merchants and shopkeepers – through the power of technology. Mubadala’s investment and guidance will be an invaluable support in this journey," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

The Mubadala investment comes a day after American private equity investor General Atlantic said that it will invest Rs3,675 crore in Reliance Retail.

On Saturday, the company had informed stock exchanges that it has received ₹7,500 crore from tech investor Silver Lake.

Reliance had announced on 9 September that Silver Lake would buy 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail for ₹7,500 crore.

Silver Lake's is the first investment in Reliance Retail after Ambani raised around ₹1.5 trillion through stake sales in Jio Platforms.

Silver Lake had earlier picked up a 2.08% stake for $1.34 billion in Jio Platforms.

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Ltd said US private equity investor KKR will invest ₹5,550 crore for a 1.28% stake in its retail business.

