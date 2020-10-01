Mubadala to invest 6,247.5 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.4% stake

“I am happy to welcome Mubadala as a valued investor in Reliance Retail Ventures. We value the partnership with a knowledge-rich organization like Mubadala and acknowledge their confidence in our mission to strengthen the core of India’s retail sector – the millions of small retailers, merchants and shopkeepers – through the power of technology. Mubadala’s investment and guidance will be an invaluable support in this journey," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.