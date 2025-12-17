MUMBAI: Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking to invest $4.5–5 billion for a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in what could become one of the largest cross-border transactions this year.
Japan’s MUFG to invest up to $5 billion in Shriram Finance for 20% stake in major India bet
SummaryJapan’s banking giant plans to acquire a 20% stake, marking one of the largest foreign investments in an Indian NBFC amid a wave of strategic global buyouts.
MUMBAI: Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking to invest $4.5–5 billion for a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in what could become one of the largest cross-border transactions this year.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More