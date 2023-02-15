Mufin Green Finance raises $7 million green bond from Symbiotics Investments
- With the issuance of this green bond, the company plans to strengthen its retail EV portfolio for two- and three-wheelers (mainly electric-rickshaw and electric three-wheeler vehicles) across the country
NEW DELHI : Electric Vehicle financing NBFC Mufin Green Finance (Mufin) has recently raised $7 million (INR 58.1 crore) green bond from Symbiotics Investments.
