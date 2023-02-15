Mufin Green Finance raises $7 million green bond from Symbiotics Investments

The bond forms part of the $75 million green basket bond program structured by Symbiotics Investments in partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK development finance institution, the company said in a statement.

With the issuance of this green bond, the company plans to strengthen its retail EV portfolio for two- and three-wheelers (mainly electric-rickshaw and electric three-wheeler vehicles) across the country.

Mufin said it has set a goal to initially connect with 5,000 consumers and then increase its reach to surpass 1,00,000 by expanding this partnership.

Furthermore, through the proceeds of this bond, the company reinforces its climate-focused financing mission as it caters to underserved or low-income segment and create a meaningful social and climate impact.

“We are delighted to have received green bonds from Symbiotics Investments that will help us achieve our green financing goals while making a social impact in the country. With the acquired funds, we strive to remove the roadblocks for E-rickshaw drivers, sellers and dealers to shift to electric vehicles that are more sustainable and efficient as compared to conventional engines,“ said Kapil Garg, the founder of Mufin Green Finance.

“Symbiotics Investments is delighted to partner with Mufin Green Finance, one of our first investments to target the EV financing segment in India and highlights the growing needs from our funds to target SDG7. This green bond confirms Symbiotics Investments’ strategy to make Sustainability, Social and Green Bonds accessible for smaller issuances in emerging and frontier markets. We are excited to nurture and grow this segment of the green bond market even further," said Prashant Bhardwaj, Symbiotics Investments Regional Manager for South Asia.