Mufin Green Finance raises $7 million green bond from Symbiotics Investments

“Symbiotics Investments is delighted to partner with Mufin Green Finance, one of our first investments to target the EV financing segment in India and highlights the growing needs from our funds to target SDG7. This green bond confirms Symbiotics Investments’ strategy to make Sustainability, Social and Green Bonds accessible for smaller issuances in emerging and frontier markets. We are excited to nurture and grow this segment of the green bond market even further," said Prashant Bhardwaj, Symbiotics Investments Regional Manager for South Asia.