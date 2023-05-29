Mukesh Ambani-backed EV maker is said to weigh raising ₹7 billion1 min read 29 May 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Founded in 2013, Altigreen designs and manufactures electric cargo three-wheelers and has an annual production capacity of 55,000 vehicles
Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd. is considering raising about 7 billion rupees ($85 million) in a new funding round as the Indian electric cargo vehicle maker looks to ramp up its production and invest in new models, according to people familiar with the matter.
