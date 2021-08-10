Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates & others to invest $144 mn in US-based Ambri Inc

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries will invest $50 million in Ambri Inc, a renewable energy storage company in the United States. RNESL will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri.

The investment is part of a combined $144 million investment in Ambri by strategic investors including Paulson & Co Inc and Bill Gates, RNESL said in a statement.

Ambri, founded in 2010, has developed and is commercializing a new long-duration battery technology, which RIL said, will enable widespread use of renewable energy sources, cut electricity costs, and enable power systems to operate more reliably and efficiently.

RNESL is also in discussions with Ambri for an exclusive collaboration to set up a large scale battery manufacturing facility in India.

Addressing shareholders in June this year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced plans to build a Giga Factory in Jamnagar for the storage of intermittent energy, as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project.

“We are exploring new and advanced electro-chemical technologies that can be used for such large-scale grid batteries to store the energy that we will create. We will collaborate with global leaders in battery technology to achieve the highest reliability for round-the-clock power availability through a combination of generation, storage, and grid connectivity," Ambani had said.

Ambri has the technology to build energy storage systems that last 4-24 hours. and can cater to projects that require energy storage systems from 10 MWh to over 2 GWh.

The company will manufacture calcium and antimony electrode-based cells and containerised systems that are more economical than lithium-ion batteries, capable of operating safely in any climatic condition without requiring supplemental air conditioning and meant to last for over 20 years with minimal degradation. RNESL said that Ambri systems are particularly suited for high-usage applications, such as shifting energy from daytime solar generation to evening and morning peak load times.

“Ambri’s long-duration energy storage systems will break through the cost, longevity and safety barriers associated with lithium-ion batteries used in grid-scale stationary storage applications," Reliance said. “They will enable a crucial energy storage solution capable of supporting the increasing amounts of renewable energy being integrated into electric power grids," RNESL added.

