Mukesh Ambani calls for 2G-free India

While operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have largely phased out 3G networks, 2G users still form a large chunk of their user base. These operators also bear the brunt of massive levies and dues to the government for telecom services. Unlike Reliance Jio, which has introduced a 4G compatible feature phone for the low spending subscriber base, Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s 2G users are voice-only customers who do not substantially add to profits. However, Airtel, in the recent earnings call, said upgrades to 4G will take some time and their 2G networks are unlikely to shut in a hurry.