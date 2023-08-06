Mukesh Ambani expects to list Jio Financial Services soon3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Reliance Industries plans to list its financial services business as it aims to become India's largest non-banking lender.
Reliance Industries Ltd. said it expects shares of its financial services business to be listed soon as the conglomerate seeks to propel its recently carved out unit into India’s largest non-banking lender, leveraging the prowess of the digital and retail businesses. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries seeks the appointment of Mukesh Ambani as chief executive for another 5 years at nil salary according to a company shareholder resolution.