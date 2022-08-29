Mukesh Ambani gives strongest signal yet on Reliance's succession plan1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 04:05 PM IST
- Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively, said Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 45th AGM
A clear hint at his succession plan for the Reliance Industries, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's 45th AGM said that “at a time when a bright future is beckoning Reliance, what gives me optimism is our huge reservoir of young, dynamic and best-in-class talent. Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses."