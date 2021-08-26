Mukesh Ambani is going green but still getting rich off oil

In a swath of arid land, to the city’s southwest, Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., owns the world’s biggest oil refining complex. It’s a sprawling network of plants and pipelines that can process 1.4 million barrels of petroleum a day in an operation covering half the area of Manhattan. In fiscal 2021, Reliance generated about 45 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from its own operations, which puts the company among the top such emitters in India, according to data on other companies tracked by Bloomberg. Much of that came from its Jamnagar refineries.

