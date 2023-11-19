Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani , is expected to attend the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) , a state government official told PTI. The event will also see the attendance of prominent figures from companies such as ITC , Ambuja Neotia, and the Hiranandani Group, it added.

Meanwhile, the attendance of Gautam Adani, the chairperson of Adani Group, remains uncertain, representatives from the group are slated to be in attendance.

"The likelihood of Mukesh Ambani attending this year's BGBS is high. Other notable industrialists expected include Sanjeev Goenka, Sanjeev Puri, Purnendu Chattopadhyay, Harshvardhan Neotia, and Sajjan Jindal," stated the official to PTI.

Earlier in September, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged with several industrialists during her visits to Spain and Dubai, primarily aimed at attracting investments to the region.

The BGBS for this year is scheduled on November 21 and 22, culminating in a closing ceremony at the Dhanadhanya theatre in Alipore, Kolkata's vicinity.

Policy Measures

CM Banerjee's principal chief advisor Amit Mitra had earlier said the West Bengal government will announce several policy measures at a summit in November in order to attract investments.

"Several policies are in the process which you will hear about at the Bengal Global Business Summit," Mitra said at a presser. Mitra said the government is working on several interesting policies.

"The cabinet has passed some of them and we are hoping that all this will stack up," Mitra said adding that these will promote investments in the state.

Mitra said that the state government followed a policy of boosting consumption, which in turn created demand for businesses to invest.

West Bengal government is organizing a two-day global business summit from 21 November in Kolkata. The state government and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday held a roadshow with business stakeholders in the capital.

Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 seeks to bring together business leaders, academia, and think – tanks from around the world for striking strategic and business alliances.

