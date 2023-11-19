Mukesh Ambani likely to attend Bengal Global Business Summit, other top industrialists also expected
The likelihood of Mukesh Ambani attending this year's BGBS is high, a government official told PTI.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, is expected to attend the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), a state government official told PTI. The event will also see the attendance of prominent figures from companies such as ITC, Ambuja Neotia, and the Hiranandani Group, it added.