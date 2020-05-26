Mumbai: Post bagging multi billion dollar deals from marquee investors in the last one month, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is said to be now considering an overseas listing of Jio Platforms, according to people aware of the development.

Jio Platforms, the digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, houses the group's digital business assets, including Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which in turn holds the Jio connectivity business - mobile, broadband and enterprise and also the other digital assets such as Jio Apps, tech backbone and investments in other tech entities like Haptic, Reverie, Fynd, NowFloats, Hathaway and Den Networks, among others.

Over the past four weeks, Jio Platforms has garnered $10.3 billion through five significant investments in the firm by selling 9.99% stake to Facebook for $5.7 billion, 1.2% stake to Silver Lake for $750 million, 2.3% stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5 billion, 1.34% stake to General Atlantic for $870 million and 2.32% stake to KKR for $1.5 billion.

The enterprise value of Jio Platforms, a six-month-old company, is now ₹5.15 trillion, making it comparable with global platforms such as Alphabet, Tencent, Alibaba, etc., that are largely debt-free and have large digital ecosystems.

"RIL may look for a simultaneous listing of Jio Platforms. However, this would happen only after the market sentiments--domestic and global--improve. An overseas listing will give the private equity investors a better exit," said a banker aware of the plans.

Ambani had last August said that he is aiming to list RIL's consumer businesses Reliance Jio and retail arm Reliance Retail in the next five years.

Addressing shareholders at the company's AGM, Ambani had said: “We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in next few quarters, and move towards listing both these companies in next five years."

"Through these deals RIL has affirmed Jio's position as a global platform. This would help the company's IPO plans which have been in place for some years now," said an analyst with a domestic broking firm.

RIL had launched Reliance Jio, now India’s largest telecom operator, in September 2016.

The plans for an overseas listing come just a few days after the Indian government announced that it will bring in necessary changes to allow Indian companies to directly list in overseas stock exchanges, in order to increase capital availability for Indian companies.

However, the rules are yet to be notified, which require tax-related changes and changes of foreign exchange management act.

In the meantime, RIL is busy tapping the domestic capital markets to raise ₹53,000 crore through its first right issue in three decades.

As part of the proposed rights issue, shareholders of RIL will be offered one new share for every 15 held at ₹1,257 apiece.

The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and will enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time.

Shareholders who subscribe to the rights issue will have to pay ₹314.25 per share at the time of application and the rest ₹942.75 in one or more subsequent tranches as determined by the firm.

The rights issue and the stake sales in Jio are part of RIL's plans to become a zero net-debt company by the end of March 2021. The company's net debt was at ₹1.53 trillion as of 31 December.

An email sent to RIL did not elicit a response.

Jayshree P. Upadhyay contributed to the story

