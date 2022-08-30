Mukesh Ambani may double investment in clean energy hardware manufacturing

Mukesh Ambani may double investment in clean energy hardware manufacturing2 min read . 03:04 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd. will consider doubling its investment in clean energy hardware manufacturing once current plans are achieved
Reliance Industries Ltd. will consider doubling its investment in clean energy hardware manufacturing once current plans are achieved, as Chairman Mukesh Ambani pushes his conglomerate to become a major force in India’s green power expansion.
Reliance last year unveiled a 750 billion-rupee ($9.4 billion) plan to build four factories at Jamnagar, home to its petroleum refining complex, to make solar panels, electrolyzers, fuel cells and batteries. “Once proven at scale, we are prepared to double the investment to scale up our manufacturing ecosystem," Ambani told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting Monday.
India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is seeking to decarbonize its economy and reduce imports of fossil fuels, spurring investments in clean energy. The country, which plans to turn carbon neutral by 2070, has rolled out a raft of incentives to draw investments and the plans have won support from local billionaires such as Ambani and his rival Gautam Adani as well as global energy giants like TotalEnergies SE.
Ambani said Reliance’s own large energy requirements will help accelerate the company’s clean power projects. He added that the facilities will help India become a net exporter of energy and emerge as a credible alternative to China, which until a few months back was India’s largest supplier of solar modules.
Reliance’s solar facility will be a fully integrated manufacturing unit, from quartz to metallurgical silicon and polysilicon to modules, Ambani said. Reliance on Tuesday said its shareholders have consented to expanding the company’s charter to include businesses including quartz and silica mining, battery and fuel cells-driven mobility solutions as well as power electronics and semiconductors.
“The company’s strategy shows it’s gearing up to tap into decarbonization opportunities" across industries, said Gagan Sidhu, director at the Centre for Energy Finance at New Delhi-based think tank CEEW. “India’s domestic market is going to require an average $200 billion a year in investment through 2070 for the country to reach net zero and Reliance itself has a significant internal requirement for clean energy."
While both Ambani and Adani have made aggressive bets on clean energy, they continue to invest in their fossil fuel businesses and profit from hem.
While discussing progress on his clean energy projects, Ambani said Reliance’s natural gas production from a domestic field is set to rise and announced more than $9 billion of investment over five years in the oil-to-chemicals value chain.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.