Mukesh Ambani may double investment in clean energy hardware manufacturing

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is seeking to decarbonize its economy and reduce imports of fossil fuels, spurring investments in clean energy. The country, which plans to turn carbon neutral by 2070, has rolled out a raft of incentives to draw investments and the plans have won support from local billionaires such as Ambani and his rival Gautam Adani as well as global energy giants like TotalEnergies SE.

