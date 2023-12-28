Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani—in an interaction with company employees—shared his views on the legacy of founding chairman Dhirubhai Ambani and outlined a compelling vision for Reliance's future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting Reliance's core values on the 91st birth anniversary of his father, Mukesh Ambani said, "We will always cherish his timeless family values. These are — integrity, excellence, empathy, the spirit of cooperation, and the commitment to make every tomorrow better than every today for one and all. These values are encapsulated in Reliance’s WE CARE philosophy."

Addressing the dynamic and evolving business landscape, Ambani stressed that there is no room for complacency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency. Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in future. We are known for disrupting the market through constant innovation and reinvention. We have shown the courage to set the bar high, and the ability to jump even higher to create new records. This is how Reliance has achieved perennial growth. And that is how we have remained true to our motto – Growth is Life," he said.

With India poised to become the world's third-largest economy, Mukesh Ambani outlined Reliance's unprecedented opportunity to be among the top 10 global conglomerates. He outlined three key focus areas:

(i). Always provide extreme value to customers and unfailingly exceed their expectations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(ii). All the company’s actions must win community trust

(iii) Continuously enrich competencies and capabilities at every level to enhance customer love and community trust.

Mukesh Ambani urged the Reliance Family to consolidate the group's place among global leaders in digital data platforms and AI adoption as the company reinvents itself to become a unique new-age technology company across all its growth engines. “In the Era of Digital Platforms, data has become a new Factor of Production along with Talent and Money. We need to be at the forefront of using data, with AI as an enabler for achieving a quantum jump in productivity and efficiency," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He urged the Reliance Family to complete AI transformation across all businesses in 2024, and emerge as a pioneer in developing AI to solve India’s urgent national priorities in education, healthcare, agriculture and employment generation.

While reiterating his vision that the generation of Akash, Isha and Anant, the RIL CMD said “We must keep Reliance forever young, by ensuring that the average age of all our talented teams remains in the ’30s."

He ended his interaction on a high note saying the company will never stop dreaming, and will never stop believing in those dreams, and will never stop chasing them with positivity, discipline, resolve, confidence, hard work and mutual support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Let us together build on our fine tradition of making Reliance a happy family, a caring family, and a super-creative family. 2023 was a great year for India, and for Reliance. 2024 will be even better," Mukesh Ambani said.

