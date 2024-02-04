Mukesh Ambani ranked first in Brand Guardianship Index 2024 among Indians, second globally

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has been ranked first among all the Indians and second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 compiled by Brand Finance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was ranked ahead of global corporate leaders such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai of Google, Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk, as well as fellow Indians such as Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran (ranked at No.5, up from No.8 in the 2023 ranking) and Anish Shah (ranked at at No.6) of Mahindra Group, among many others.

Brand Finance's survey gave Mukesh Ambani a BGI score of 80.3, just below 81.6 of Huateng Ma of China-based Tencent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the publication, the Brand Guardianship Index is a global recognition of CEOs, who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders - employees, investors, and the wider society.

In the 2023 ranking, Mukesh Ambani was placed at the second position globally.

This year he was ranked No.1 in Brand Guardianship Index 2024 among the 'Diversified' conglomerates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brand Finance constructs a balanced scorecard of measures designed to identify the factors that best capture the ability of CEOs to act as a steward of their company's brand and steward long term value.

According to the Brand Finance's survey, the ESG has become the single most important driving force in determining CEO reputation.

The Brand Guardianship Index celebrates the CEOs, who balance the needs of commercial success, long-term brand building and personal reputation management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Being regarded as 'a sustainability champion' accounts for 14 per cent of variation in reputation scores, ahead of factors such as perceived trustworthiness (12.5 per cent), having 'a strong strategy and vision' and global recognition.

Brand Guardianship Index includes 'Perception' factors, which reflect current perceptions, 'Performance' factors, which reflect the tangible results of these perceptions, and 'Promotion' factors, which support future perceptions and performance.

