Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat. Details here
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat on email, said police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat on email, said police.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat in an email on October 27, warning to shoot him if he filed to pay ₹20 crore, said police as quoted by the news agency ANI.
A case registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!