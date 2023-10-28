Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat. Details here

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat. Details here

Livemint

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat on email, said police.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat in an email on October 27, warning to shoot him if he filed to pay 20 crore, said police as quoted by the news agency ANI.

A case registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.